1,962 Shares in L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) Acquired ...

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,962 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 29
|sdwayne
|5,496
|General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste...
|Jun 12
|Fred
|1
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
