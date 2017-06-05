Wood Group wins contract with BAE Systems for Royal Navy submarines
WOOD Group has secured a two-year industrial services contract from BAE Systems Submarines to provide insulation installation services to the UK Royal Navy's Astute class submarines based in Barrow-in-Furness as it moves to become less reliant on its traditional oil and gas business. Aberdeen -based Wood, which last month announced a $44 million deal to buy US car industry specialist CEC Controls Company and strengthen its presence in the Detroit automotive hub, is currently contracted by BAE Systems to provide a range of industrial services including painting, cleaning and insulation to the Royal Navy's existing surface ship fleet and its Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers under construction in Rosyth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC