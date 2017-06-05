Wood Group wins contract with BAE Systems for Royal Navy submarines

WOOD Group has secured a two-year industrial services contract from BAE Systems Submarines to provide insulation installation services to the UK Royal Navy's Astute class submarines based in Barrow-in-Furness as it moves to become less reliant on its traditional oil and gas business. Aberdeen -based Wood, which last month announced a $44 million deal to buy US car industry specialist CEC Controls Company and strengthen its presence in the Detroit automotive hub, is currently contracted by BAE Systems to provide a range of industrial services including painting, cleaning and insulation to the Royal Navy's existing surface ship fleet and its Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers under construction in Rosyth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.