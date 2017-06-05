Wood Group wins contract with BAE Sys...

Wood Group wins contract with BAE Systems for Royal Navy submarines

WOOD Group has secured a two-year industrial services contract from BAE Systems Submarines to provide insulation installation services to the UK Royal Navy's Astute class submarines based in Barrow-in-Furness as it moves to become less reliant on its traditional oil and gas business. Aberdeen -based Wood, which last month announced a $44 million deal to buy US car industry specialist CEC Controls Company and strengthen its presence in the Detroit automotive hub, is currently contracted by BAE Systems to provide a range of industrial services including painting, cleaning and insulation to the Royal Navy's existing surface ship fleet and its Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers under construction in Rosyth.

