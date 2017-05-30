Why corporate America thumbed its nose at Trump over the climate deal

In the industrialized world, Trump, the Republicans and other North American conservatives are among the final holdouts in taking seriously the fight against climate change General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt was just one of the several high-profile corporate leaders to dump on Trump for pulling America out of the Paris climate accord The furious reaction to Donald Trump's abandonment of the world's climate accord came from what, in 2017, is the usual suspects. "Disappointed with today's decision on the Paris Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.