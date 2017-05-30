Why corporate America thumbed its nose at Trump over the climate deal
In the industrialized world, Trump, the Republicans and other North American conservatives are among the final holdouts in taking seriously the fight against climate change General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt was just one of the several high-profile corporate leaders to dump on Trump for pulling America out of the Paris climate accord The furious reaction to Donald Trump's abandonment of the world's climate accord came from what, in 2017, is the usual suspects. "Disappointed with today's decision on the Paris Agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC