Whirlpool Fridge Responsible for Starting Grenfell Tower Fire
British Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered the immediate examination of a Whirlpool Corp. -made Hotpoint model fridge that was found to have started the fire that engulfed the Grenfell Tower apartment complex in London, killing nearly 80 people. "We have just been informed that the fire may have originated in a Hotpoint fridge freezer model number FF175BP," a Hotpoint spokesman said according to The Sun.
