Washington gay pride parade draws thousands, briefly blocked by protest

WASHINGTON: Thousands of revellers, some waving rainbow flags symbolizing gay rights, crowded Washington streets on Saturday for the city's gay pride parade in an annual party that saw anti-corporate protesters briefly block its route. Cheering spectators packed sidewalks as floats with rainbow balloons and papier mache rainbows snaked 1.5 miles through residential neighbourhoods several blocks north of the White House.

