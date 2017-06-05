Washington gay pride parade draws thousands, briefly blocked by protest
WASHINGTON: Thousands of revellers, some waving rainbow flags symbolizing gay rights, crowded Washington streets on Saturday for the city's gay pride parade in an annual party that saw anti-corporate protesters briefly block its route. Cheering spectators packed sidewalks as floats with rainbow balloons and papier mache rainbows snaked 1.5 miles through residential neighbourhoods several blocks north of the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Fri
|housewhite
|5,494
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC