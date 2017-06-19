Virginia sues Northrop for $300 million over IT contract
Virginia's state information technology agency is suing Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. for $300 million in a case related to the state's attempt to end its long-running IT contract with the aerospace and defense giant. The Virginia Information Technologies Agency filed a counterclaim Wednesday against Northrop in Richmond Circuit Court, alleging the company has performed poorly as an IT provider and is holding the state "hostage" by not cooperating in the state's plan to use other companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Tue
|ratboy
|5,495
|General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste...
|Jun 12
|Fred
|1
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC