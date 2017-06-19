Virginia sues Northrop for $300 milli...

Virginia sues Northrop for $300 million over IT contract

3 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Virginia's state information technology agency is suing Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. for $300 million in a case related to the state's attempt to end its long-running IT contract with the aerospace and defense giant. The Virginia Information Technologies Agency filed a counterclaim Wednesday against Northrop in Richmond Circuit Court, alleging the company has performed poorly as an IT provider and is holding the state "hostage" by not cooperating in the state's plan to use other companies.

Chicago, IL

