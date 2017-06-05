US trade body continues probe of dumping claims against Bombardier jets

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday voted to continue an investigation into Boeing Co's complaint that Canada's Bombardier Inc dumped its CSeries jet below cost in the U.S. market while benefiting from unfair subsidies. FILE PHOTO: A logo of jet manufacturer Bombardier is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.