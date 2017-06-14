US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Corporation
US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,918 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 16,927 shares during the period.
