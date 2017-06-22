United Technologies Corporation (UTX)...

United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

According to Zacks, "United Technologies recorded solid first-quarter 2017 results with healthy year-over-year increase in revenues and adjusted earnings that exceeded the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates. The company reaffirmed its guidance for 2017 on favourable growth dynamics and managed to outperform the industry in the last three months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Jun 20 ratboy 5,495
News General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste... Jun 12 Fred 1
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May 31 Dee Dee Dee 2
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) Mar '17 joe in pa 48
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar '17 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC