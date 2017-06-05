U.S. trade body continues probe into ...

U.S. trade body continues probe into dumping claims against Bombardier jets

Reuters

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday voted to continue an investigation into Boeing Co's complaint that Canada's Bombardier Inc dumped its CSeries jet below cost in the U.S. market while benefiting from unfair subsidies. The ITC's preliminary 5-0 vote found there was sufficient evidence to continue the probe.

