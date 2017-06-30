The Aerospace And Defense Trade Continues To Look Hot
The veracity of some of the once ballyhooed "Trump trades" has waned in recent weeks, but there is still one that appears very much intact, at least in ETFs: aerospace and defense .And if recent headlines out of Washington and elsewhere are any indication, this trade won't be cooling off any time soon. The average year-to-date gain is close to 10 percent among the three largest, non-leveraged aerospace and defense ETFs, and all three currently reside near their record highs.
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Thu
|sdwayne
|5,496
|General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste...
|Jun 12
|Fred
|1
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
