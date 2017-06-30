The Aerospace And Defense Trade Continues To Look Hot

The veracity of some of the once ballyhooed "Trump trades" has waned in recent weeks, but there is still one that appears very much intact, at least in ETFs: aerospace and defense .And if recent headlines out of Washington and elsewhere are any indication, this trade won't be cooling off any time soon. The average year-to-date gain is close to 10 percent among the three largest, non-leveraged aerospace and defense ETFs, and all three currently reside near their record highs.

