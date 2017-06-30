The Aerospace And Defense Trade Conti...

The Aerospace And Defense Trade Continues To Look Hot

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

The veracity of some of the once ballyhooed "Trump trades" has waned in recent weeks, but there is still one that appears very much intact, at least in ETFs: aerospace and defense .And if recent headlines out of Washington and elsewhere are any indication, this trade won't be cooling off any time soon. The average year-to-date gain is close to 10 percent among the three largest, non-leveraged aerospace and defense ETFs, and all three currently reside near their record highs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Thu sdwayne 5,496
News General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste... Jun 12 Fred 1
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May 31 Dee Dee Dee 2
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) Mar '17 joe in pa 48
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar '17 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,095 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC