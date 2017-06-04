Textron (TXT) & Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) Head to Head Contrast
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings and Textron are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitabiliy, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk. This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings and Textron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC