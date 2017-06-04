Textron (TXT) & Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) Head to Head Contrast

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings and Textron are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitabiliy, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk. This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings and Textron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.