TDS names Michelle Brukwicki as vice president, financial analysis and strategic planning
A Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.A today announced that Michelle Brukwicki was appointedA to vice president of financial analysis and strategic planning, effective immediately. She will lead the enterprise wide strategic planning, budgeting and forecasting process for TDS and its business units.
