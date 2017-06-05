Sustainability is What We Do, Says Un...

Sustainability is What We Do, Says United Technologies

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Environmental Leader

United Technologies has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 34% and its water consumption by 60% since 1997. And its done all that as it has grown its revenues and expanded its operations, which consist of such businesses as Carrier, Pratt & Whitney and UTC Aerospace Systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Environmental Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Jun 9 housewhite 5,494
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May 31 Dee Dee Dee 2
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) Mar '17 joe in pa 48
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar '17 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb '17 SirPrize 2
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC