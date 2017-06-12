Speaker details Sikorsky's Lockheed integration
Mickey Herbert, President & CEO of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, speaks at the BRBCA's Annual Meeting and Luncheon, in Bridgeport, Conn. June 15, 2017.
|General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste...
|Jun 12
|Fred
|1
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|housewhite
|5,494
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
