Senate Defense Panel Approves $700 Billion Defense Policy Bill

16 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The Senate panel that authorizes defense expenditures has approved a $700 billion national security measure that would permit $60 billion of war spending, exceed President Donald Trump's budget proposal and bust through budget caps. The measure, summarized by the Senate Armed Services Committee late Wednesday after closed-door deliberations, would authorize 94 F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp. , 24 more than requested by the president and seven more than sought by the House Armed Services Committee.

Chicago, IL

