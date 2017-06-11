Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc.
Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 81,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 135,174 shares during the period.
