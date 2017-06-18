Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP
Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste...
|Jun 12
|Fred
|1
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|housewhite
|5,494
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC