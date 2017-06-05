Rockwell Collins Adopts Dassault Syst...

Rockwell Collins Adopts Dassault Syst mesa 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

18 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Dassault Systemes , the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced a renewed agreement with Rockwell Collins to extend their PLM journey using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as the PLM foundation. Rockwell Collins is a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative aviation and high-integrity solutions for both commercial and government applications.

Chicago, IL

