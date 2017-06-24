RKL Wealth Management LLC Maintains Position in General Dynamics Corporation
RKL Wealth Management LLC held its stake in General Dynamics Corporation during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the aerospace company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
