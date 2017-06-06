Research Analysts' Upgrades for June, 6th (ARTX, BACHY, BAK,...
Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, "Arotech Corporation operates two business divisions: Electric Fuel Batteries - developing and manufacturing zinc-air batteries for military and homeland security applications and developing electric vehicle batteries for zero emission public transportation; and Arotech Defense - consisting of IES Interactive, which provides advanced high-tech multimedia training systems for law enforcement and paramilitary organizations, MDT Armor, which provides vehicle armoring for the military, industrial and private sectors, and Arcon Security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC