Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard meets with policy-makers in Washington, D.C.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard expressed cautious optimism after a discussion with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday about various trade-related irritants. Couillard met with Ross for about 20 minutes to talk about softwood lumber litigation, NAFTA and Boeing's trade complaint against Quebec-based Bombardier Inc. .

