President Trump Has Now Signed 40 Pieces Of Legislation As He Moves To Enact His Agenda

The bills include an act to improve weather forecasting, a long-term vision for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and reforms for the Department of Veteran Affairs. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration Transition Authorization Act of 2017 calls for a $19.5 billion budget for NASA - an increase from $19.3 billion in 2016 - and also asks that NASA create a plan for getting humans "near or on the surface of Mars in the 2030s."

