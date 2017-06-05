Possible Aetna Move Prompts Focus on Urban, State Policies in Connecticut

Connecticut officials are again re-examining how they can dissuade companies like General Electric and now possibly insurance giant Aetna from relocating to places considered more innovative. A string of state budget deficits, state and local tax policies, as well as hefty state debt obligations are all being blamed for why Aetna and others may be looking to places like Boston, Mass., to move their headquarters and attract talent.

