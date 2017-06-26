Photo Release--Huntington Ingalls Industries Appoints Ron Davis As Chief Information Systems Officer
Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that Ron A. Davis has joined the company as chief information systems officer . In this new role, he will lead the company's cybersecurity program with responsibility for ensuring the early identification of threats and risks and the implementation of controls and other processes and methods to protect information systems for the entire HII enterprise.
