NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $2,497,000 Stake in ...
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan maintained its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|housewhite
|5,494
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC