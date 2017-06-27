NASA completes milestone toward quieter supersonic X-plane
NASA has achieved a significant milestone in its effort to make supersonic passenger jet travel over land a real possibility by completing the preliminary design review of its Quiet Supersonic Transport or QueSST aircraft design. QueSST is the initial design stage of NASA's planned Low Boom Flight Demonstration experimental airplane, otherwise known as an X-plane.
Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
