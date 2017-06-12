Lockheed nears F-35 block buy deal worth more than US$37 billion: Sources
U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp is in the final stages of negotiating a deal worth more than US$37 billion to sell a record 440 F-35 fighter jets to a group of 11 nations including the United States, two people familiar with the talks said. U.S. soldiers walk next to a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft, as it is moved, on the eve of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 18, 2017.
