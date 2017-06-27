LMI Aerospace and Sonaca Group Close on Sonaca's Acquisition of LMI
ST. LOUIS, June 27, 2017 -- LMI Aerospace and the Sonaca Group have closed on Sonaca's acquisition of LMI, creating a global leader in the design and manufacture of complex aerostructures. "Our vision is on creating the structures that help our customers soar," said Dan Korte, LMI Aerospace chief executive officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 20
|ratboy
|5,495
|General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste...
|Jun 12
|Fred
|1
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC