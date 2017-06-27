LMI Aerospace and Sonaca Group Close on Sonaca's Acquisition of LMI

ST. LOUIS, June 27, 2017 -- LMI Aerospace and the Sonaca Group have closed on Sonaca's acquisition of LMI, creating a global leader in the design and manufacture of complex aerostructures. "Our vision is on creating the structures that help our customers soar," said Dan Korte, LMI Aerospace chief executive officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.