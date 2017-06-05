Liberals face tough questions on Afgh...

Liberals face tough questions on Afghanistan, interim fighter jets

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Although the Trudeau government launched its long term plan for modernizing the military last week, more immediate realities are tugging for attention on the Liberals' list of defence priorities. The government continues to grapple with two critical, short-term questions: what to do about "interim" fighter jets, and whether to take on a new role in Afghanistan? The Canadian Press has learned that Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan met with the head of Lockheed Martin, the U.S. defence giant behind the F-35 stealth fighter, in Singapore earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Jun 9 housewhite 5,494
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May 31 Dee Dee Dee 2
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) Mar '17 joe in pa 48
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar '17 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb '17 SirPrize 2
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,696,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC