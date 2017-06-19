Lack of pilots could hinder airlines' growth: study
The worldwide commercial aviation industry will need an additional 255,000 pilots by 2027 to sustain its rapid growth, according to a 10-year forecast published by training company CAE Inc , the U.N. agency that supports the development of global aviation. While the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration previously had followed ICAO norms, the 1,500-hour requirement for co-pilots was imposed following the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407, a regional jet, in 2009, that killed 50 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste...
|Jun 12
|Fred
|1
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|housewhite
|5,494
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC