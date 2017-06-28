L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) Position Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC
Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. by 23,683.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 717,057 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 714,042 shares during the period.
