Immelt completes sale of New Canaan home
Contractors congregate at 705 West Rd. in New Canaan, Conn., on Friday, June 23, 2017, two days after General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt sold his longtime home for $4 million. Contractors congregate at 705 West Rd. in New Canaan, Conn., on Friday, June 23, 2017, two days after General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt sold his longtime home for $4 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 20
|ratboy
|5,495
|General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste...
|Jun 12
|Fred
|1
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC