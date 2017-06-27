Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stake Raised by Webster Bank N. A.
Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 20
|ratboy
|5,495
|General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste...
|Jun 12
|Fred
|1
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC