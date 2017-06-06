Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Sh...

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,760 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Sat Ex GE Fanucer 18
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May 31 Dee Dee Dee 2
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) Mar '17 joe in pa 48
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar '17 shubert 5,493
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar '17 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb '17 SirPrize 2
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC