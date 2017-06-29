Honeywell, Domtar reach $8.2M Superfund settlement with U.S., two states
The U.S. Justice Department and Minnesota and Wisconsin state governments say they reached an $8.2M settlement with Honeywell , Domtar and a privately held company to resolve a claim over natural resource damages at a Superfund site. The settlement follows a complaint that the three companies are liable for discharges of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons at the site during the first half of the 20th century.
