Gulfstream celebrates 50th anniversary with free Mighty Eighth Museum admission

Mighty Eighth Museum volunteer Al Pela leans on the nose piece of the museum's "Fightin' Sam" B-24 Liberator during an impromptu tour on Sunday. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Savannah headquarters by allowing residents of Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties to visit the museum for free on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.