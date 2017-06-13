Global arms dealer seeks right to rac...

Global arms dealer seeks right to racially discriminate

Read more: Canberra Times

A global arms dealer is applying to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal for the right to legally racially discriminate against workers who access top-secret material. Defence giant BAE Systems will apply for an exemption from the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 at VCAT on August 7, arguing that only Australian citizens should be permitted to handle sensitive defence material, due to strict US regulations.

Chicago, IL

