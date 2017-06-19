GE - Challenges Continue
After GE dropped the $2 earnings per share target for 2018, it lost Jeffrey Immelt and attention is now focusing on the pension deficit. While shares have come under pressure, I think that GE's earnings power is quite limited, certainly if we focus on real cash flow earnings and not the adjusted metrics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 20
|ratboy
|5,495
|General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste...
|Jun 12
|Fred
|1
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC