Ge Ceo Immelt stepping down, Flannery to take over role

General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt speaks during an economic development new conference at GE Global Research on Tuesday, July 15, 2014, in Niskayuna, N.Y. General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt speaks during an economic development new conference at GE Global Research on Tuesday, July 15, 2014, in Niskayuna, N.Y. FILE - In this Monday, May 8, 2017, file photo, General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of GE's new headquarters, in Boston. General Electric said Immelt is stepping down as CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.