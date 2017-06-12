Ge Ceo Immelt stepping down, Flannery...

Ge Ceo Immelt stepping down, Flannery to take over role

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

General Electric says Jeff Immelt is stepping down as CEO and John Flannery, president and CEO of the conglomerate's health care unit, will take over the post in August. The 61-year-old Immelt will stay on as chairman until his retirement from the position at the end of the year, with the 55-year-old Flannery stepping into the role after that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste... 3 hr Fred 1
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Jun 9 housewhite 5,494
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
News The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey May 31 Dee Dee Dee 2
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) Mar '17 joe in pa 48
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar '17 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC