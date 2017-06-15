Football coach at University High School in Irvine arrested on...
IRVINE A University High School football coach was arrested this week on suspicion of communicating with a minor for sex and attempting to solicit child pornography, authorities said on Thursday. Jeremy Osso, 39, of Costa Mesa served as a defensive coordinator for the Irvine school's varsity football team and as an instructional assistant at Irvine High School, according to the Irvine Unified School District.
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste...
|Jun 12
|Fred
|1
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|housewhite
|5,494
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
