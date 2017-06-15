Football coach at University High School in Irvine arrested on...

IRVINE A University High School football coach was arrested this week on suspicion of communicating with a minor for sex and attempting to solicit child pornography, authorities said on Thursday. Jeremy Osso, 39, of Costa Mesa served as a defensive coordinator for the Irvine school's varsity football team and as an instructional assistant at Irvine High School, according to the Irvine Unified School District.

