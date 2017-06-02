Fire damages Irvine seafood market
IRVINE A fire believed to have been caused by a faulty freezer filled a seafood market with smoke early Friday morning. When firefighters arrived, smoke was billowing out of the front door of the market, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt.
