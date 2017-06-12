F-35 jets remain grounded at U.S. Air...

F-35 jets remain grounded at U.S. Air Force base in Arizona -USAF

Reuters

The stealthy F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp remained temporarily grounded at a U.S. Air Force base in Arizona on Monday because of irregularities in pilots' oxygen supplies, an Air Force spokeswoman said. The pause in operations continued so the Air Force could study the issue with pilots, maintenance workers and medical professionals, the base spokeswoman said.

