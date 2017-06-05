F-35 fighter jets grounded in Arizona after hypoxia symptoms
The first F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter jet assigned to the 57th Wing arrives Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015, at Nellis Air Force Base. Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review- Journal An F-35A Lightning II takes off from Nellis Air Force Base during Red Flag on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|21 hr
|housewhite
|5,494
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC