Emerging Markets-Brazil stocks track commodities higher, political worries linger

SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazilian stocks rose on Monday, supported by shares of miners and planemaker Embraer SA, though lingering concerns that a political crisis could delay structural reforms kept a lid on gains. Shares of miner Vale SA added the most points to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, tracking iron ore futures higher.

