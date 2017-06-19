Embraer CEO on Brazil Political Turmoil, E2 Aircraft
Paulo Cesar Silva, chief executive officer at Embraer SA, discusses the impact of political turmoil in Brazil, progress made on the E2 aircraft, and the potential for aircraft deals with Iran. He speaks with Bloomberg's Guy Johnson from the Paris Air Show on "Bloomberg Surveillance."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Announces Jeff Immelt Will Ste...
|Jun 12
|Fred
|1
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|housewhite
|5,494
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
|May 31
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC