Egypt signs US$575 million agreement ...

Egypt signs US$575 million agreement with GE for 100 locomotives

Egypt signed a US$575 million agreement with General Electric Co on Saturday for GE to provide 100 new multi-use locomotives, 15 years of technical support and spare parts, and maintenance and upgrades of 81 trains, the government said. The logo of General Electric Co.

