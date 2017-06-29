Caisse fires back at Boeing over Bombardier claims

Quebec's largest pension fund has dismissed as "absolute nonsense" claims by Boeing Co that its $1.5 billion investment in Bombardier Inc's rail business amounted to an unfair subsidy to the Canadian company. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec's Chief Executive Michael Sabia said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that the U.S. aerospace company, headquartered in Chicago, was itself a recipient of state aid.

