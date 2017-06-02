Cae Inc (CAE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services.
